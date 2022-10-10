16,862 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $76.96 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $76.52 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.