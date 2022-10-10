Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 984,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 239,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

