Versor Investments LP Acquires 17,408 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 262.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

