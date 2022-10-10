Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $288.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

