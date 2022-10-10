Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

