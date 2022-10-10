Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,227 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,227 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Shell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 71.9% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

