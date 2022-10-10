Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,672 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.
In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
