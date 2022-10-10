Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,305 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $115.01 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
