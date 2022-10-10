Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $333.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

