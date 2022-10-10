63,663 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,663 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $540,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.6 %

RIVN opened at 33.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 35.25 and a 200 day moving average of 33.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

