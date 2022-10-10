Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $87,165,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $512,228 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

NYSE:S opened at $26.54 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.25.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

