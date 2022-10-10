Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

