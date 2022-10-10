Versor Investments LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 241.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

