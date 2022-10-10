Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,707,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,017,000 after acquiring an additional 633,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 102.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.18%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

