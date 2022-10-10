Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $392.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.33. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.47.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

