43,892 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

