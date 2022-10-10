Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 876.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,569 shares of company stock worth $30,127,351. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

