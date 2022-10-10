Versor Investments LP Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Air Lease worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

