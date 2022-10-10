SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.93.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $262.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $260.99 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

