Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,867 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 372.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.20.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $205.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $366.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.