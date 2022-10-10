Lith Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.49 Million (LITx)

Lith Token (LITx) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Lith Token has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Lith Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lith Token has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $23,641.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lith Token Profile

Lith Token’s launch date was May 30th, 2021. Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 tokens. The official website for Lith Token is lithtoken.io. The official message board for Lith Token is www.instagram.com/lithtoken. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlith and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lith Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lith Token (LITx) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lith Token has a current supply of 5,417,770,823 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lith Token is 0.00061998 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,111.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lithtoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lith Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lith Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lith Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

