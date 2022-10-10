Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.56. Paychex has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.