Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,991,000 after buying an additional 126,327 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $99.39 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

