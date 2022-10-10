Elysian Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014691 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00068564 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2021. Elysian’s official website is www.aesthetes.art. The Reddit community for Elysian is https://reddit.com/r/elysian_els_the_first_token_for_the_art_and_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @aesthetes_art and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian (ELS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Elysian has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Elysian is 0.00958936 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,355.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aesthetes.art/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

