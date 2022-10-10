Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.0 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average is $185.33. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.