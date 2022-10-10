Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 427,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $35,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

