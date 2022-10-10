Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 880.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $27.21 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

