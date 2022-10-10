Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 578.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.4 %

CCI opened at $134.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.