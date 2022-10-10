AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

