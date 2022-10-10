Versor Investments LP Acquires 128,675 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 229.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,675 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.