Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.51% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $111.34 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

