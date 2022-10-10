Versor Investments LP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.6 %

BBWI stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

