Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 101,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after buying an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.9 %

APD opened at $231.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.32. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

