Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 4.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $27,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $9.87 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $558.26 million, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

