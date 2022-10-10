Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,562,854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,237,000 after purchasing an additional 904,854 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

CVE opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.