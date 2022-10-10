The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 870.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122,120 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.39% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $29,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

