Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.19 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

