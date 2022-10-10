Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 576.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.68% of Clean Harbors worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 300.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $115.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

