Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $27.18 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 1,257.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,937 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.90% of Par Pacific worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

