Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $171.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

