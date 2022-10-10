Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $29.56 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.88% of Innoviva worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 30.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 536,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period.

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $864.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

