Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $188.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

