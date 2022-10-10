Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 27,501.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 630,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

