Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 802,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 260.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

