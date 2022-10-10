PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.71 or 0.99989096 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishinc.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @publish_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “PUBLISH (NEWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PUBLISH has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PUBLISH is 0.00940364 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://publishinc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.