Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $47.09 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 47,251,350 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Dollar has a current supply of 47,251,350.40679867. The last known price of Origin Dollar is 0.99607918 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $364,866.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ousd.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

