AXEL (AXEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,738.00

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. AXEL has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and approximately $23,738.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AXEL has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL Token Profile

AXEL launched on July 12th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,740,225 tokens. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AXEL is www.axel.org. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/axelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AXEL’s official message board is www.axel.org/blogs/medium.com/@axelunlimited.

AXEL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL (AXEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. AXEL has a current supply of 770,933,110.5085934 with 283,102,718.0006794 in circulation. The last known price of AXEL is 0.17326898 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,245.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.axel.org/.”

