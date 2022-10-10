Caspian (CSP) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Caspian (CSP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $361,528.82 and approximately $2,696.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian’s launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @caspian_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is medium.com/@caspian_tech.

Caspian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian (CSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caspian has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 449,036,296 in circulation. The last known price of Caspian is 0.00081027 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,706.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://caspian.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

