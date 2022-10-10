DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.0324 on Top Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $518,056.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DAD

DAD launched on June 25th, 2018. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD (DAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 500,416,566 in circulation. The last known price of DAD is 0.03204753 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $488,834.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dad.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

