Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.16 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis’ genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is https://reddit.com/r/akropolisio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/akropolisannouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis (AKRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akropolis has a current supply of 5,000,000,000. The last known price of Akropolis is 0.00362917 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $17,136,887.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://akropolis.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

